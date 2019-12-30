Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

ATNX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Athenex in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $15.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. Athenex has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.02.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 98.13% and a negative net margin of 146.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 67,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $691,714.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $60,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,055,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,048,543.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 731,524 shares of company stock worth $10,176,045. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Athenex by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 453,654 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 68,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

