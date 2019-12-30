ATLANT (ATL) Price Reaches $0.0281 on Top Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $2,004.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATLANT has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, Mercatox and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ATLANT

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

