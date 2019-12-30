Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 417,100 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AT stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Power has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a return on equity of 743.78% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Power will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

In related news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,515.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 209.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 508,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 28.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 107,917 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Power by 37.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Atlantic Power by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

