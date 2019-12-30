Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Yield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.00. Atlantica Yield reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantica Yield.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $293.37 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

AY opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 0.53. Atlantica Yield has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 390.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Yield (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.