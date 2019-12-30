Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,086 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.18% of Atlantica Yield worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Yield by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Yield by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Atlantica Yield stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 0.53. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $293.37 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 390.48%.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

