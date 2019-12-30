Augur (REP) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Augur token can currently be bought for $9.36 or 0.00128338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, CoinTiger, IDEX and AirSwap. Over the last week, Augur has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Augur has a market cap of $102.95 million and $8.88 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00191813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.01330753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Zebpay, DragonEX, Binance, Upbit, BX Thailand, ChaoEX, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Poloniex, Mercatox, Koinex, Bittrex, BitBay, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Ethfinex, AirSwap, Cryptopia, Gatecoin, GOPAX, HitBTC, Liqui, Crex24, Kraken, Bitbns, IDEX and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

