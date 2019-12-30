Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ASX:API) Insider Purchases A$52,800.00 in Stock

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ASX:API) insider Mark Smith acquired 40,000 shares of Australian Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.32 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$52,800.00 ($37,446.81).

ASX API remained flat at $A$1.36 ($0.96) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 418,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$1.32 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.35. Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of A$1.25 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of A$1.57 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $669.85 million and a PE ratio of 12.25.

The company also recently disclosed a final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Australian Pharmaceutical Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.07%.

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical, medical, health, beauty, and lifestyle products to pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company also retails health and beauty products to consumers; and manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and toiletry goods to New Zealand, Australian, and Asian markets, as well as provides cosmetic products and procedures.

