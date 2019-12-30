Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.10 million and a PE ratio of 69.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.09. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$8.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.77.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

