Autonio Trading Up 54.6% Over Last 7 Days (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Autonio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Exrates and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 54.6% higher against the US dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $211,304.00 and $39.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00192099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.01334516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123501 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

