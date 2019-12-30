Aventus Hits Market Capitalization of $475,172.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Aventus has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Aventus has a market capitalization of $475,172.00 and $13,026.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can currently be bought for about $0.0792 or 0.00001089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, OKEx and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.01346155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, Gatecoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

