Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.72 million, a P/E ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 36.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 613,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after buying an additional 266,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.