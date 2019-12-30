AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €30.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CS. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.90 ($31.28) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €27.19 ($31.62).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €25.28 ($29.39) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.37. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

