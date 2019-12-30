Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) will report $130.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.14 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $109.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $559.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.30 million to $566.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $599.16 million, with estimates ranging from $588.00 million to $608.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $124.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NYSE AX opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $33.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

