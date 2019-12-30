AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 540,200 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 574,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of AXT by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 474,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 11.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 664,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AXT by 25.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AXT by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AXT by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXTI. ValuEngine raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

AXTI stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $162.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.47. AXT has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.69.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

