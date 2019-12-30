B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.01.

BTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank set a $5.30 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 2,160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,270 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,933 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,668,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,533,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332,954 shares during the last quarter.

BTG opened at $3.89 on Monday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.78 million during the quarter.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.