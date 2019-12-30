Baader Bank Analysts Give Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) a €23.00 Price Target

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JUN3. Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jungheinrich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.50 ($28.49).

JUN3 opened at €21.52 ($25.02) on Monday. Jungheinrich has a fifty-two week low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a fifty-two week high of €32.32 ($37.58). The business has a 50-day moving average of €23.16 and a 200-day moving average of €22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

