BaaSid Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $46,324.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,893,025,852 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info.

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

