Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSBR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

BSBR opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander Brasil has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

