BANKEX (BKX) Market Capitalization Reaches $670,204.00

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. BANKEX has a total market cap of $670,204.00 and $52,853.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BANKEX token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. In the last week, BANKEX has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.06066815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001253 BTC.

BANKEX Token Profile

BANKEX (CRYPTO:BKX) is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,290,932 tokens. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, Simex, OKEx, IDEX, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

