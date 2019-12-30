Banyan Network Market Cap Achieves $104,588.00 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Banyan Network has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $104,588.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banyan Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, CoinEx and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banyan Network alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013426 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001206 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Banyan Network Token Profile

Banyan Network (BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org.

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banyan Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banyan Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.