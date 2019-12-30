Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €59.00 ($68.60) price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.51 ($76.18).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €67.48 ($78.47) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.00. Basf has a twelve month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a twelve month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

