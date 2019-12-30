Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €66.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €66.00 ($76.74) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BAS. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.51 ($76.18).

Basf stock opened at €67.48 ($78.47) on Monday. Basf has a one year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a one year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €68.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

