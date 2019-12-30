Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $272.42 million and $69.59 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitBay. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00191813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.01330753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,415,403,562 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Bittrex, AirSwap, Zebpay, DDEX, LATOKEN, IDEX, CPDAX, Ethfinex, GOPAX, IDCM, Mercatox, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, Liqui, ChaoEX, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Vebitcoin, ABCC, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Binance, Poloniex, Kyber Network, Koinex, BitBay, WazirX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

