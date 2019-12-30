Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHC. ValuEngine lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.53.

BHC opened at $29.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,940,000 after purchasing an additional 363,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,037,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,598,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,916,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,872,000 after acquiring an additional 127,800 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,515,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,214,000 after acquiring an additional 801,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,486,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 622,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

