Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $10.39 and $50.98. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $852,642.00 and approximately $37,620.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00064417 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 210,958,494 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $5.60, $24.68, $51.55, $50.98, $10.39, $20.33, $32.15, $24.43, $18.94, $33.94 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

