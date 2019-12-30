Beldex (BDX) Market Capitalization Tops $107.83 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. Beldex has a market cap of $107.83 million and $742,003.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 44.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a coin. Beldex's total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

