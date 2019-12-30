Berenberg Bank Reiterates $155.00 Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been given a $155.00 price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FDX. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $152.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11,911.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after buying an additional 1,109,177 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after buying an additional 599,344 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $84,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2,287.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

