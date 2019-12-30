BetterBetting Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $104,273.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01337686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123487 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BetterBetting Token Profile

BetterBetting launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org.

BetterBetting Token Trading

BetterBetting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

