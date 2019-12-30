Bezant (BZNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $131,324.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX and Bilaxy. Bezant has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $131,324.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,149,500 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

