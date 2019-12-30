BidiPass (BDP) Trading Up 7.9% This Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One BidiPass token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $4.09 million and $1.33 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.00 or 0.06057417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036591 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001260 BTC.

About BidiPass

BDP is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,078,387 tokens. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

