Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.
Several research firms recently commented on BILI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 134.4% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 8,090,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,632,000 after buying an additional 4,638,232 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 62.6% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,101,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,027 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 56.3% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 4,081,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,472 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its position in Bilibili by 105.9% in the second quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,197,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,899,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 631,888 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $18.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $21.50.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.87). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.
