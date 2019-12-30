Binance Coin Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Binance Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.03 or 0.00192345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, FCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and $203.26 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.01340398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123386 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, FCoin, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, LBank, Bancor Network, DDEX, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

