BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 10,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BioScrip in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioScrip in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioScrip in the third quarter worth about $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of BioScrip in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioScrip by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioScrip alerts:

NASDAQ:BIOS opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. BioScrip has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.06.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $615.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.20 million. BioScrip had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Equities analysts forecast that BioScrip will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIOS. ValuEngine raised BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BioScrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioScrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.