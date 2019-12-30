Bismuth Price Reaches $0.0906 on Major Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $4,863.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0906 or 0.00001231 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013426 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum.

Bismuth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

