BitBall Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. BitBall has a total market cap of $182,134.00 and $1,610.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058812 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00085189 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001155 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00074616 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,311.99 or 0.99357137 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000341 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,255,759 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

