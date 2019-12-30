BitBar (BTB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $319.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One BitBar coin can currently be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00022375 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. BitBar has a total market cap of $72,950.00 and approximately $319.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBar has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitBar

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,256 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

