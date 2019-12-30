BitCash (BITC) Market Capitalization Tops $224,615.00

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. BitCash has a market cap of $224,615.00 and $12,902.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCash has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.01350217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00124305 BTC.

BitCash Profile

BITC is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 21,386,148 coins and its circulating supply is 11,977,724 coins. The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@BitCash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitCash Coin Trading

BitCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

