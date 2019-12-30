Bitcoiin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.00 (B2G)

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Bitcoiin has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiin has a market cap of $15,108.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Exrates and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.01809662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00063735 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin Profile

Bitcoiin (B2G) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin's total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. The official website for Bitcoiin is bitcoiin.com/en. The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen. Bitcoiin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiin using one of the exchanges listed above.

