Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.33

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00004553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, CoinBene, Kucoin and BigONE. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $61.90 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004808 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001383 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009220 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, BigONE, Bithumb, BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, YoBit, Crex24, Huobi, HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance, CoinBene, Exrates, OKEx and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

