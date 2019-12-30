Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $5.48 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $95.90 million and approximately $18.16 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $5.48 or 0.00075116 BTC on major exchanges including TDAX, C2CX, Bitsane and Altcoin Trader.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00391428 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00098713 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000459 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000958 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Upbit, Instant Bitex, Altcoin Trader, Korbit, Bit-Z, Ovis, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Kucoin, Bittrex, BitFlip, Indodax, Sistemkoin, DSX, Coinone, Coinnest, Bleutrade, Koineks, Gate.io, BitMarket, CEX.IO, Bitinka, HitBTC, QuadrigaCX, TDAX, C2CX, Exrates, OKEx, Graviex, YoBit, Bitfinex, Bitsane, Vebitcoin, Bitlish, Exmo, Bithumb, SouthXchange, Negocie Coins, Binance, Huobi, BitBay and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

