Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $583.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00057040 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00045896 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00585777 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00225607 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00086027 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001799 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

