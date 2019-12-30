Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $512,597.00 and $15,638.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.83 or 0.00052596 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Poloniex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004692 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001352 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008991 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 133,953 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

