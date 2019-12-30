BitcoinZ Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo and BTC-Alpha. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $553,860.00 and $3,266.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00388186 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00075731 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00105523 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001384 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,004,710,214 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Exmo, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

