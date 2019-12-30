Bitether (BTR) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Bitether (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Bitether token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Bitether has a total market capitalization of $100,165.00 and $3,750.00 worth of Bitether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitether has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00049698 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00342391 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013591 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003491 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015288 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitether (CRYPTO:BTR) is a token. Bitether’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,735,293 tokens. Bitether’s official website is bitether.org. Bitether’s official Twitter account is @socialbitether and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

