BitGuild PLAT Market Capitalization Tops $15,344.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $15,344.00 and $229,419.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00190819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.01343278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00124431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat.

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

