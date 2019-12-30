BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 30,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $758,548.84. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 294,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,891 in the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

