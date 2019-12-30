Blacer Coin (BLCR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00642095 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001108 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.