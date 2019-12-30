Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

BSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

In other Black Stone Minerals news, insider (Rick) Anthon Richard bought 6,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 58.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,698,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 625,685 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 352.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 144,862 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 121,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSM opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.