BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0423

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $15,771.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000573 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022412 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005608 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,685,080 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Bittrex, CoinEgg and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.