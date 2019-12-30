Blakecoin (BLC) Market Cap Hits $14,077.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $14,077.00 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,294.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.01815747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.43 or 0.02874233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00582767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00635795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00063374 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00392077 BTC.

About Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,241 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

